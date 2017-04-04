Delaware House Bill Aimed at Substance Abuse Insurance Coverage

DOVER, Del. (AP)- House lawmakers have unanimously approved legislation aimed at ensuring that people struggling with drug addiction get the help they need.



Supporters of the bill say denial of insurance coverage for substance abuse treatment is a major source of failed treatment efforts by people seeking help, and also a cause of the shortage of adequate treatment facilities in Delaware.



The legislation, which cleared the House with no debate Tuesday, is aimed at ensuring that people with private and public insurance coverage get treatment.



Among other things, it allows the attorney general's office to provide legal assistance to those seeking benefits from Medicaid, traditional health plans, or employer-funded health benefit plans.



It also requires Medicaid and private insurers to notify people of the possibility of legal help in challenging claim denials.