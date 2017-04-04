Maryland Lawmakers Nullify Constitutional Convention Calls

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- The Maryland General Assembly has voted to nullify four previous calls to the U.S. Congress to hold a constitutional convention.



The House voted 93-47 on Tuesday for a Senate resolution.



Maryland's legislature has approved four calls for a convention since the 1930s to amend the constitution. The last one in the 1970s called for an amendment that requires a federal balanced budget.



Supporters of nullifying the state's previous calls are mostly Democrats, who are concerned about what could happen if a constitutional convention occurred during President Donald Trump's administration.



It was part of a package of initiatives Maryland Democrats outlined in January due to worries the Democrat-led legislature has about the Trump administration.



Unlike legislation, the resolution does not need approval by Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican.