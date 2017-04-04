Tanker Overturns in Harrington Crash

HARRINGTON, Del. – Troopers are investigating a crash east of Harrington that sent two people to the hospital.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. Police say 70-year-old Juan Colon was driving northbound on Deep Grass Lane and came to a stop at the intersection at Route 14. After the stop, police say Colon continued northbound into the intersection and was struck on the left side by a Dodge Caliber that was traveling eastbound on SR14.

Upon impact, police say the two vehicles entered into the westbound lane. Police say this caused a truck hauling a Southern States tanker loaded with liquid nitrogen to brake abruptly, which then caused the contents of the tanker to shift and force the truck off the north side of the roadway. The truck and tanker then overturned onto its side and came to a stop just west of the intersection.

Colon was properly restrained and was uninjured in the collision. He was cited for Failure to Remain Stopped.

The 38-year-old driver of the Caliber and the 33-year-old driver of the tractor trailer were both properly restrained. Police say they were transported by EMS to Bayhealth Milford Memorial Hospital where they were treated and released.

Route 14 was closed for approximately three hours while hazmat crews from Delaware Natural Resources, Southern States, and DelDOT contained and cleaned up the spill from the tanker.