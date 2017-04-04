Tanker Overturns in Harrington Crash - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Tanker Overturns in Harrington Crash

Posted: Updated:
(Photo: WBOC) (Photo: WBOC)

HARRINGTON, Del. – Troopers are investigating a crash east of Harrington that sent two people to the hospital.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. Police say 70-year-old Juan Colon was driving northbound on Deep Grass Lane and came to a stop at the intersection at Route 14. After the stop, police say Colon continued northbound into the intersection and was struck on the left side by a Dodge Caliber that was traveling eastbound on SR14.  

Upon impact, police say the two vehicles entered into the westbound lane. Police say this caused a truck hauling a Southern States tanker loaded with liquid nitrogen to brake abruptly, which then caused the contents of the tanker to shift and force the truck off the north side of the roadway.  The truck and tanker then overturned onto its side and came to a stop just west of the intersection.

Colon was properly restrained and was uninjured in the collision.  He was cited for Failure to Remain Stopped.

The 38-year-old driver of the Caliber and the 33-year-old driver of the tractor trailer were both properly restrained. Police say they were transported by EMS to Bayhealth Milford Memorial Hospital where they were treated and released.

Route 14 was closed for approximately three hours while hazmat crews from Delaware Natural Resources, Southern States, and DelDOT contained and cleaned up the spill from the tanker.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Georgetown Apartments Shooting Injures Two

    Georgetown Apartments Shooting Injures Two

    Jul 06, 2017 9:55 PM2017-07-07 01:55:00 GMT
    Thursday, July 6 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-07-07 02:36:01 GMT
    NEW CASTLE, Del.-New Castle County Police is currently investigating a shooting at the Georgetown Apartments that left two people injured, according to police. Police said around 7:20 p.m. Thursday officers responded to a male and female inside a paMore
    NEW CASTLE, Del.-New Castle County Police is currently investigating a shooting at the Georgetown Apartments that left two people injured, according to police. Police said around 7:20 p.m. Thursday officers responded to a male and female inside a paMore

  • Defendants' Attorneys in Vaughn Lawsuit Ask for Case to be Dismissed

    Defendants' Attorneys in Vaughn Lawsuit Ask for Case to be Dismissed

    Jul 06, 2017 7:48 PM2017-07-06 23:48:00 GMT
    Thursday, July 6 2017 7:48 PM EDT2017-07-06 23:48:38 GMT
    The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna. (WBOC/Chopper 16)The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna. (WBOC/Chopper 16)
    Attorneys representing former and current state officials being sued in connection to a fatal hostage situation at a Smyrna-area prison have asked a federal judge to dismiss the lawsuit. The requests were made in response to a lawsuit filed byMore
    Attorneys representing former and current state officials being sued in connection to a fatal hostage situation at a Smyrna-area prison have asked a federal judge to dismiss the lawsuit. The requests were made in response to a lawsuit filed byMore

  • Budget Cuts Effects Non Profits in Delaware

    Budget Cuts Effects Non Profits in Delaware

    Jul 06, 2017 7:31 PM2017-07-06 23:31:00 GMT
    Thursday, July 6 2017 7:31 PM EDT2017-07-06 23:31:39 GMT
    Many non profit organizations in Delaware rely on grant in aid money, including the CHEER center, in Georgetown, Delaware.As part of Delawares new budget, non profits could see a difference because of the budget cuts. Ken Bock, Chief Executive Officer ofMore
    Many non profit organizations in Delaware rely on grant in aid money, including the CHEER center, in Georgetown, Delaware.As part of Delawares new budget, non profits could see a difference because of the budget cuts. Ken Bock, Chief Executive Officer ofMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Delaware Officials Ask Judge to Dismiss Prison Riot Lawsuit

    Delaware Officials Ask Judge to Dismiss Prison Riot Lawsuit

    Jul 06, 2017 8:18 AM2017-07-06 12:18:00 GMT
    Thursday, July 6 2017 8:23 AM EDT2017-07-06 12:23:20 GMT
    The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)
    Attorneys for current and former Delaware officials are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the family of a correctional officer killed in a prison riot and five other correctional officers who survived.More
    Attorneys for current and former Delaware officials are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the family of a correctional officer killed in a prison riot and five other correctional officers who survived.More

  • Dover Woman Shot in Leg

    Dover Woman Shot in Leg

    Jul 06, 2017 9:36 AM2017-07-06 13:36:00 GMT
    Thursday, July 6 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-07-06 13:56:31 GMT
    (Image: MGN)(Image: MGN)
    A woman is recovering after being shot in the leg in Dover, according to police.More
    A woman is recovering after being shot in the leg in Dover, according to police.More

  • Delaware Fugitive Caught Hitchhiking in Mardela Springs

    Delaware Fugitive Caught Hitchhiking

    Jul 06, 2017 3:25 PM2017-07-06 19:25:00 GMT
    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:46 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:46:59 GMT
    Tiffani D. Abbott Tiffani D. Abbott
    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is sending a fugitive back to Delaware after she was found hitchhiking along Route 50 in Mardela Springs.More
    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is sending a fugitive back to Delaware after she was found hitchhiking along Route 50 in Mardela Springs.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices