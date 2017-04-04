Rising Tide Event Will Give Back to the Maryland and Delaware Food Banks

SALISBURY, Md.- Sherwood of Salisbury and WBOC will team up once again Wednesday to benefit the Maryland and Delaware food banks.

WBOC and Sherwood of Salisbury will be pairing up all year long to benefit non-profits throughout Delmarva.

On Wednesday, people across Delmarva can donate food to benefit the Maryland and Delaware food banks from 7 AM to 7 PM.

The Eastern Shore branch of The Maryland Food Bank said that they send out about 13 thousand meals a day, and that is still not enough. They said events like Rising Tide are so instrumental in helping them give to those who need it most.

Jennifer Small Managing Director of the Eastern Shore Maryland Food Bank said that nearly 46 thousand people on the Eastern Shore are food insecure.

"We have about 46 thousand individuals that are Eastern Shore residents that are food insecure and what that means is they do not know where their next meal is coming from. 16 thousand of those individuals are children. And when you break that down that's 1 in 4 children, 1 in 4 seniors on the Eastern Shore that don't know where their next meal is coming from," Small said.

All donations can be dropped off at Sherwood of Salisbury at the Chrysler/ Jeep dealership or at the WBOC stations in Milton and Dover.

To find out more information about rising tide click on the link below.

http://www.delmarvalife.com/risingtide/