Delaware Legislation Would Bar Employers From Asking Job Candidates About Wage History

The Residence Inn By Marriott in Ocean City along Route 90 is still under construction. After breaking ground three years ago, the opening has been extended again. Neighbors say the project has been problematic since the beginning.More
The City of Salisbury celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Friday night.
Hundreds of balloons were released into the sky from James Bennett High School Friday night in honor of Brooke Mulford.
Brooke battled neuroblastoma for nearly 8 years and passed away on June 12th.More
It was a sea of red, white and blue on Tuesday at the Bethany Beach Parade, but local business owners saw green too.
Steve Rhodes owns Rhodes 5&10 at Bethany Beach. He says business was a little slower than usual in June, but thanks to July 4 celebrations, he's seeing it pick back up.More
