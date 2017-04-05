Bill to Revive Use of Cash Bail Set for Maryland House Hearing - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Bill to Revive Use of Cash Bail Set for Maryland House Hearing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- A measure to rejuvenate the role of cash bail for people who are arrested is scheduled for a hearing in a Maryland House committee.
    
The bill is set for a hearing in the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.
    
Maryland's highest court approved a rule change in February aimed at preventing people from being held in jail simply because they are poor. The rules would be effective July 1, unless legislation is approved to modify them.
    
The bill, which has passed the Senate, has the support of the bail bond industry.
    
Last week, the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland voted 31-5 to oppose the legislation.
    
Opponents in the House are vowing to fight the bill. Maryland's legislative session ends Monday.

