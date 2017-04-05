Police: Body Found in Middletown Retention Pond - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police: Body Found in Middletown Retention Pond



MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP)- Police say a body has been found in a Middletown retention pond.
    
Middletown police say state Department of Transportation workers found the body in the pond along Middletown-Warwick Road on Tuesday.
    
New Castle County Police Dive Team members helped recover the body, which was turned over to the Medical Examiner.
    
Police say there's no indication that a vehicle was involved in the death.

