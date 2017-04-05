Baltimore Officials to Judge: Don't Delay Police Overhaul - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Baltimore Officials to Judge: Don't Delay Police Overhaul

Posted: Updated:
Baltimore police stood in formation as curfew approached in April 2015. (Photo: AP file) Baltimore police stood in formation as curfew approached in April 2015. (Photo: AP file)

BALTIMORE (AP)- Baltimore officials are telling a federal judge they want to move forward with a plan to overhaul the city's troubled police department despite a Justice Department request to delay it.
    
The Justice Department on Monday asked the judge overseeing the plan, called a consent decree, to postpone for 90 days a hearing scheduled for Thursday. The department asked for more time to see how the proposed changes might conflict with the aggressive crime-fighting approach new Attorney General Jeff Sessions favors.
    
On Tuesday, city officials told the judge in a court filing that they oppose a 90-day extension to the hearing. Officials wrote that a postponement of the hearing "at this late date, would inconvenience many, and would only serve to undermine, not build, public trust in the reform process."
    
City officials wrote that it "strains credulity" to believe the release of a two page directive by Sessions on March 31 "which reiterates long standing principles of federal-local law enforcement collaboration" should mean a 90 day postponement is necessary.
    
City officials wrote that the court "might consider granting a brief time period for the new United States administration to further review the proposed Consent Decree prior to its entry" but said Thursday's hearing does not need to be postponed.
    
City officials had previously spoken out against the Justice Department's request. Police Commissioner Kevin Davis called it "a punch in the gut," and was clear in his message that both he and the department are in support of a consent decree. A binding agreement with the court, he said, would ensure that crucial reforms to the department, such as technology updates, increased resources and expanded training, can be implemented quickly and efficiently.
    
But Davis made clear that regardless of what happens, he is committed to reform.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Maryland Sued Over New Pharmaceutical Price Gauging Law

    Maryland Sued Over New Pharmaceutical Price Gauging Law

    Jul 07, 2017 2:26 PM2017-07-07 18:26:00 GMT
    Friday, July 7 2017 2:26 PM EDT2017-07-07 18:26:42 GMT
    Photo Credit: WBOCPhoto Credit: WBOC
    A group representing manufacturers of generic prescription drugs has filed a lawsuit against Maryland over the state's new law intended to stop pharmaceutical price gauging.More
    A group representing manufacturers of generic prescription drugs has filed a lawsuit against Maryland over the state's new law intended to stop pharmaceutical price gauging.More

  • Salisbury Independent Volunteer Fire Co. 1 Hosts First Fundraiser

    Salisbury Independent Volunteer Fire Co. 1 Hosts First Fundraiser

    Jul 07, 2017 12:45 PM2017-07-07 16:45:00 GMT
    Friday, July 7 2017 1:07 PM EDT2017-07-07 17:07:27 GMT
    It was a smoky start for Salisbury Independent Volunteer Fire Company One as volunteers hosted their first chicken barbecue fundraiser Friday afternoon. Volunteers are currently raising money for new equipment.More
    It was a smoky start for Salisbury Independent Volunteer Fire Company One as volunteers hosted their first chicken barbecue fundraiser Friday afternoon. Volunteers are currently raising money for new equipment.More

  • Easton Man Charged in Home Invasion

    Easton Man Charged With Home Invasion

    Jul 07, 2017 11:08 AM2017-07-07 15:08:00 GMT
    Friday, July 7 2017 11:23 AM EDT2017-07-07 15:23:32 GMT
    Perry Bailey was arrested for home invasion.Perry Bailey was arrested for home invasion.
    Police have arrested and charged an Easton man after a home invasion in Talbot County.More
    Police have arrested and charged an Easton man after a home invasion in Talbot County.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Delaware Fugitive Caught Hitchhiking in Mardela Springs

    Delaware Fugitive Caught Hitchhiking

    Jul 06, 2017 3:25 PM2017-07-06 19:25:00 GMT
    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:46 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:46:59 GMT
    Tiffani D. Abbott Tiffani D. Abbott
    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is sending a fugitive back to Delaware after she was found hitchhiking along Route 50 in Mardela Springs.More
    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is sending a fugitive back to Delaware after she was found hitchhiking along Route 50 in Mardela Springs.More

  • Va. Executes 1st Inmate Under More Secretive Protocol

    Va. Executes 1st Inmate Under More Secretive Protocol

    Jul 07, 2017 7:55 AM2017-07-07 11:55:00 GMT
    Friday, July 7 2017 9:59 AM EDT2017-07-07 13:59:07 GMT
    Convicted murderer William Morva is shown entering a courtroom. He was executed Thursday night in Virginia. (Photo: AP)Convicted murderer William Morva is shown entering a courtroom. He was executed Thursday night in Virginia. (Photo: AP)
    JARRATT, Va. (AP) - Virginia has executed a man who killed a hospital security guard and sheriff's deputy after escaping from custody in 2006.More
    Virginia has executed a man who killed a hospital security guard and sheriff's deputy after escaping from custody in 2006.More

  • Georgetown Apartments Shooting Injures Two

    Georgetown Apartments Shooting Injures Two

    Jul 06, 2017 9:55 PM2017-07-07 01:55:00 GMT
    Thursday, July 6 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-07-07 02:36:01 GMT
    NEW CASTLE, Del.-New Castle County Police is currently investigating a shooting at the Georgetown Apartments that left two people injured, according to police. Police said around 7:20 p.m. Thursday officers responded to a male and female inside a paMore
    NEW CASTLE, Del.-New Castle County Police is currently investigating a shooting at the Georgetown Apartments that left two people injured, according to police. Police said around 7:20 p.m. Thursday officers responded to a male and female inside a paMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices