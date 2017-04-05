Ocean City Approves Beach Replenishment Funding For Fall

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The beach in Ocean City will be getting its regularly-scheduled replenishment this fall.

On Wednesday, the Board of Public Works unanimously approved $4.6 million in funding for the pumping of nearly 900,000 cubic yards of sand onto the beach. This will restore the sand that was lost during a winter storm in January 2016 and bring the beach and berm up to their full design template.

“Replacing and restoring the beaches and berms is essential to the economic health and future of Ocean City,” Maryland Natural Resources Secretary Mark Belton said. “The partnership between federal, state and local agencies demonstrates the importance of this project to the Eastern Shore, and the millions of tourists and visitors who flock to the sandy beaches of Ocean City each and every year.”

The sand for the project will be pumped from a borrow area located approximately three miles offshore in federal waters.

Work is expected to start after Labor Day and be completed in late winter 2017.