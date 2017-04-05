Longtime Berlin Cobbler Passes Away at 86 - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Longtime Berlin Cobbler Passes Away at 86




BERLIN, Md. - A longtime cobbler who recently closed his shop in Berlin has died.

Jesse Turner's daughter tells WBOC her father died of Stage 4 liver cancer last Friday.

Turner worked at the Shoe Box in Berlin for 68 years before his retirement at age 86 earlier this year. He was well-known around town and will be missed.

The funeral will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church on Booth Street in Salisbury.

