Longtime Berlin Cobbler Passes Away at 86

The Residence Inn By Marriott in Ocean City along Route 90 is still under construction. After breaking ground three years ago, the opening has been extended again. Neighbors say the project has been problematic since the beginning.More
The Conowingo Dam in Cecil County could be bad news for the Chesapeake Bay.
Researchers say pollutants like sediment, nitrogen, and phosphorous are filling up the dam's reservoir faster than expected.
That doesn't sit well with waterman, David Phillips.More
