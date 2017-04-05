Maryland Governor Vetoes Bill on Lagging Schools

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Gov. Larry Hogan is vetoing a bill he says would make Maryland's school system one of the least accountable in the United States.



Hogan announced the veto Wednesday at the Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys.

The bill creates a formula for identifying struggling schools.



Supporters in the Democrat-led legislature say the formula takes into consideration some important factors beyond academic performance, such as attendance, safety and teacher quality. They say it enables lawmakers to create a comprehensive set of standards before a September deadline for states to submit a plan to the federal government.



But the Republican governor says it's too lax on academic performance and could cost Maryland millions in federal funding. Hogan says: "Instead of racing to the top, we would be trapped in a race to the bottom."