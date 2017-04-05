Police Investigate Student Fight at Choices Academy

SALISBURY, Md. -- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says another school fight broke out Wednesday morning, this time at the Choices Academy.

Police say the fight broke out between several students just before noon. A teacher attempted to break up the fight and suffered a brain injury after hitting her head on the floor. She was taken to the hospital; her condition has not yet been reported. Wicomico Sheriff Mike Lewis says six students were arrested in the incident.

More details are to follow regarding this incident.