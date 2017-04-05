Chicken Farm Plans Anger Sussex County Residents

GEORGETOWN, De.- People in Sussex County aren't happy with the large scale chicken farms that have been taking over property throughout the county.

Jeff Frey Owner of restaurant Fat Daddy's said that he isn't happy that soon, a new chicken farm will be building several chicken houses across the street from him.

Frey said he has many concerns and traffic is one of them. He said that with these chicken trucks on the road, it's going to completely alter the traffic pattern on Route 404.

"Really my biggest concern is the safety of the people on this roadway pulling into my restaurant cause I have a business here. As a business owner it just cringes me every time I hear the tires squeal in front of this place that they're coming here but they're getting hurt on the way coming here," Frey said.

But Frey realizes that the county is divided into zones. And the zone he is living next to happens to be an AR-1 Zone. That means that, that piece of land is dedicated to farming.

James Fisher Communications Manager with The Delmarva Poultry Industry said "Chicken farmers are conscious that, our farms are around the corner from homes and small businesses in addition to other farmers. We wanted to be good neighbors and work hard to minimize inconvenience."

Fisher also said that AR-1 zones are where they want their farms to be. He said AR-1 land is key to farming and supports a big part of our economy and also supplies thousands of jobs.

Frey said he doesn't regret purchasing property near AR-1 land because he likes the atmosphere his BBQ restaurant has right off of Route 404. And he hopes with the new chicken farm across the street, it won't change that.