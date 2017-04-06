Supporters of Schools Bill to Rally Against Hogan Veto - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Supporters of Schools Bill to Rally Against Hogan Veto

Posted:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Supporters of a plan approved by Maryland lawmakers to identify and assist struggling schools in Maryland are speaking out against Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of the measure.
    
Lawmakers and representatives of the state's teachers union are gathering Thursday morning in Annapolis.
    
The Republican governor vetoed the bill on Wednesday. He says it's too lax on academic performance standards, caves in to special interests and makes it "nearly impossible" for the state to fix struggling schools.
    
Supporters say the bill takes a creative approach to provide a big-picture view of how schools succeed and why some don't. They also say it protects public schools from privatization.
    
Both houses of the General Assembly passed the bill with enough votes to override the governor's veto before they adjourn Monday at midnight.
 

