Man Pleads Guilty to Raping and Murdering Sussex County Woman - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Man Pleads Guilty to Raping and Murdering Sussex County Woman

Matthew Burton Matthew Burton
Nicole Bennett, murder victim Nicole Bennett, murder victim

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP/WBOC)- A Dagsboro, Del. man has admitted to murdering, raping and then dumping the body of a church day care worker.
    
Thirty-three-year-old Matthew Burton pleaded guilty on Wednesday in a Sussex County Superior Court to the second-degree rape and murder of Nicole Bennett of Millsboro. 
    
Burton was sentenced to 15 years each for the June 2012 rape and murder. He will be registered as a sex offender when he leaves prison and will be on probation for the next 20 years.
    
Bennett, a volunteer daycare leader at Bay Shore Community Church near Gumboro, was found dead in a dirt road in Worcester County, Maryland. She was 35.
    
In 2015, Bennett's family settled a lawsuit claiming that the church was negligent in hiring Burton, a convicted sex offender, as a custodian.

