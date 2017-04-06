Police: Cash and Jewelry Stolen From Dover Home - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police: Cash and Jewelry Stolen From Dover Home

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, Del. - Dover Police are investigating a burglary that may have happened during the day.

Police say sometime between 8:15 a.m. and 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, someone kicked in the rear door of a vacant home in the 100 block of Lexington Place. The unknown suspect(s) stole cash and jewelry from several rooms, according to police.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on-line at http://www.tipsubmit.com or through the Dover Police Department MyPD Mobile App.

