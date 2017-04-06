Maryland Bills Relating to Trump Policies Enacted

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Measures to help Maryland respond to actions taken by President Donald Trump and the Republican-led Congress have been enacted.



They are two of 15 bills that went into law Thursday, after Gov. Larry Hogan decided not to veto or sign them before a midnight deadline.



One measure allocates $1 million in future budgets to the attorney general's office to pay for added expenses for bringing lawsuits against federal government actions that hurt the state. Hogan spoke out against the bill in February on WBAL-AM's "The C4 Show." The Republican governor questioned how much money would be "wasted chasing windmills."



Another measure creates a commission to monitor federal actions that could affect health care in Maryland. The measure was prompted by concerns about Republican-led efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.