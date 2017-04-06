Maryland House Overrides Hogan Veto on Struggling Schools Bill

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- The Maryland House of Delegates has voted to override Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of a bill that creates a formula for identifying and assisting struggling schools.



The Democrat-led House voted 90-50 Thursday for the override.



Supporters say the bill takes a creative approach to provide a big-picture view of how schools succeed. They also say it protects public schools from privatization.



Hogan and other Republicans who oppose the bill say it's too lax on academic performance standards, caves in to special interests and makes it difficult for the state to fix struggling schools.



The Senate still needs to act in order to override Hogan's veto. The Senate passed the bill with 32 votes, three more than the 29 needed to override the veto.