Gov. Hogan's Legislation Will Allow Somerset County Students to Receive Free Tuition from Wor-Wic

Delaware State Police are searching for an alleged drug dealer after they say he disappeared from the Dover Mall Wednesday night.More
Delaware State Police are searching for an alleged drug dealer after they say he disappeared from the Dover Mall Wednesday night.More
The plight of Tangier Island got the attention of President Donald Trump who recently called the mayor. People there hope the high level of interest will help to get a much needed sea wall.More
The plight of Tangier Island got the attention of President Donald Trump who recently called the mayor. People there hope the high level of interest will help to get a much needed sea wall.More
After being told it would not receive funding this year from Wicomico County, the newly independent Salisbury Fire Station 1 is holding a chicken barbecue to raise funds and awareness.More
After being told it would not receive funding this year from Wicomico County, the newly independent Salisbury Fire Station 1 is holding a chicken barbecue to raise funds and awareness.More