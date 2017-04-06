Gov. Hogan's Legislation Will Allow Somerset County Students to Receive Free Tuition from Wor-Wic

SALISBURY, Md.- Governor Hogan passes legislation to provide Somerset County high school students who attend Wor-Wic Community College with free tuition.

Students who attend high school in Somerset County will now be able to attend Wor-Wic Community college for free.

Students will receive free tuition for up to three years unless the student completes an associates degree before hand.

President of Wor-Wic Community College Ray Hoy said, "One of the most important facts is that Somerset County has the lowest college graduate percent of population in the State of Maryland and we're trying to improve that. Because, a college degree improves the economic ability of individuals."

But, there are some requirements that come with the deal. Hoy said students must maintain a 2.0 GPA while attending the college and must be a full-time student.

To be eligible for the scholarship students must apply by June 1st, and would begin at Wor-Wic in the fall.