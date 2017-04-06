Rehoboth Beach Replenishment Work Finished

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - After many months, the city of Rehoboth Beach's beach nourishment is complete.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walters Marine Construction and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company wrapped up stormwater outfall repairs on Thursday, completing the $11 million project that also included dredging/beach replenishment, dune grass planting, pedestrian dune crossings and sand fencing.

Krys Johnson with the City of Rehoboth Beach says the project was originally scheduled until June, but they've finished a month and a half ahead of schedule.

"We are just in time for the summer season," she says.

While the project timeline is complete, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will return on April 15th and a later date in May to fertilize and re-fertilize the dune grass. Many in Rehoboth said they were grateful for the work, but ready to see all the construction go.

"I ride the bike on the boardwalk here everyday. It's nicer just to look at a full beach," says Joe Murphy. "It just helps keep the area lively."

The project's completion means the beach will be wider for this summer and simultaneously stronger for next winter.

"The city is incredibly happy with this project," Johnson says. "Not only is a healthy beach so important for the quality of life here...but it also protects people and property from hurricanes and coastal storms."

A final inspection of the project will take place Friday.