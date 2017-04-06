Two Indian River High School Students Heading to Naval Academy - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

By Madeleine Overturf
DAGSBORO, Del. - Two Sussex County classmates are heading to the Naval Academy in the fall-- an apparent first for Indian River High School.

"It's the first time--we've been told--in the history that any student [at IRHS] has received a Naval Academy appointment," says Sussex County Councilman Rob Arlett, whose son Jared was one of the two who received an appointment. "It's a very historic event but not only that, there's two of them!"

In addition to Jared Arlett, lacrosse player George Martin will be attending the Naval Academy as well. What's more, the two have been best friends since middle school.

"Being best friends for a very long time we both have something we are going to go through together," says Martin. "We're excited not only to be committing to our school but our country as well."

Rob Arlett says his son and Jared bonded in sixth grade over their desire to join the Naval Academy, and their naval backgrounds, as both have family members who served. 

According to the Naval Academy website, the previous freshman class' acceptance rate was just under 8 percent. To receive an appointment, in addition to earning the right grades, applicants must receive an official nomination, have a medical exam, and pass fitness test as well.  The USNA website says in a typical year, approximately 4,000 candidates receive nominations, but only 1,500 appointments are given out. This year, two of them are in Sussex County.

"I think it's a testament to this community and also the educational system. Both of these young men are a result of our public educational system," Rob Arlett tells WBOC. "We're proud of all the administrations, teachers and coaches along the way because everybody has had a piece of this. It really is a community success."

Jared Arlett and Martin credit their success to their friends and family.

"It's not only I finally did it, but we finally did it," the younger Arlett says. "It's just really cool to see everybody that helped. I am thankful for that."

Arlett will wrestle for the Navy's varsity wrestling team and Martin plans to try out for the varsity lacrosse team. They say they're ready to be a part of a team on a much larger scale. 

"I'm excited about the camaraderie," Martin says."An entire school, an entire military--that's something I've never been a part of and I'm very excited." 

