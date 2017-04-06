Dagsboro Man Convicted of Burglarizing Eden Farm Stand - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dagsboro Man Convicted of Burglarizing Eden Farm Stand

Posted:

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - A Sussex County man has been convicted on burglary charges after stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Wicomico County farm stand.

On Wednesday, a jury found 36-year-old Walter Bunting of Dagsboro guilty of burglary, theft and malicious destruction of property.

Surveillance video showed Bunting cutting the lock of How Sweet It Is in Eden early in the morning on Nov. 24, 2015, and entering the property in a pickup with an empty trailer. Prosecutors say the video showed him leaving with more than $5,000 worth of plants and landscaping materials about 20 minutes later.

According to the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office, the owner of How Sweet It Is spotted the vehicle from the surveillance video on Deal Island Road three days later and contacted authorities. The sheriff's office was then able to identify Bunting as the suspect. A hearing is scheduled for April 19.

