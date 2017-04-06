Immigration Detainer Issued for Man Charged in Caroline County R - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Immigration Detainer Issued for Man Charged in Caroline County Rape

Posted: Updated:
Sergio Soto, 19 Sergio Soto, 19

MARYDEL, Md. - An apparent illegal immigrant is facing rape charges in Caroline County after he was caught while trying to flee the country.

According to the Caroline County Sheriff's office, 19-year-old Sergio Soto, from Guatemala, is accused of raping a young girl in Marydel on Tuesday. Deputies say Soto was living in Hartly, Del. Authorities searched the area but did not find Soto.

Homeland Security was alerted and tracked Soto down at Hartsfield Airport in Atlanta. They say Soto boarded a plane at BWI and was awaiting a connecting flight out of the country when they found him.

A spokesman for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would not confirm where Soto was going. They also would not officially say that Soto was in the United States illegally, but did confirm that ICE issued an immigration detainer for Soto. Those detainers are filed for people who are in the United States illegally.

The Caroline County Sheriff's Office says Soto is being held in Atlanta awaiting extradition back to Caroline County on rape charges. 

