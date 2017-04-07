Highlights From 15 Bills That Have Become Maryland Law

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Fifteen bills became law on Thursday after Gov. Larry Hogan decided not to veto or sign them before a midnight deadline. Here's a look at some of the highlights:



ENERGY EFFICIENCY



Maryland's five largest electric utilities will be required to provide customers with energy-efficiency programs and services to cut energy consumption by 2 percent a year. It extends the EmPower Maryland initiative, which was first enacted in 2008.



TRUMP-MARYLAND-LAWSUITS



The attorney general's office will receive $1 million in future budgets to pay for added expenses for bringing lawsuits against federal government actions that hurt the state.



HEALTH CARE



A commission will be formed to monitor federal actions that could affect health care in Maryland.



HEALTH OVERHAUL-BIRTH CONTROL



Maryland would steer $2.7 million to fund family planning services at Planned Parenthood, if the federal government cuts funding.



FAIRBOX RECOVERY



A requirement that the Maryland Transit Administration recover at least 35 percent of its total operating costs from fares and other operating revenues derived from bus, light rail and subway services in the Baltimore region is repealed.



OYSTER SANTUARIES



Oyster sanctuaries in the Chesapeake Bay will remain barred to watermen until a survey on the oyster population is finished next year.



COLLECTIVE BARGAINING



Maryland Environmental Service employees will have collective bargaining rights similar to those of most state employees. MES will be required to recognize an employee organization that is elected to represent them.



PRINCE GEORGE'S HOSPITAL



The state will provide $100 million for operating grants for the Prince George's County Regional Medical Center from fiscal year 2018 through 2028.



CAPITAL BUDGET



The state's $1.1 billion takes the Board of Public Works out of the process of approving school construction plans.



PRE-K



A workgroup will study the implementation of universal access to prekindergarten for 4-year-olds.