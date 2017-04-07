OC Council Eliminates $5K Prize for First White Marlin Catch of - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

OC Council Eliminates $5K Prize for First White Marlin Catch of Season

OCEAN CITY, Md.- A long-standing tradition of rewarding whoever catches the first white marlin of the season in Ocean City is coming to an end.

The Town Council voted 5-0 Wednesday to get rid of the $5,000 prize awarded annually to one lucky angler. 

Mayor Rick Meehan said when the tradition began years ago, it was a way of supporting the local fishing community but he thinks that it has lost its importance over time.

Council members like Dennis Dare also believe the white marlin prize money has run its course and believe the money could perhaps be put to better use elsewhere, such as promotions that feature offshore fishing in the town.

