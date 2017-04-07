New Sports Complex Coming to Wicomico County

PITTSVILLE, Md.- A new sports complex in Wicomico County is just a few short months away from opening and the minds behind the project believe it could generate more tourism money in both Wicomico and Worcester counties.

Local businessman John Barrett said Friday that he and his two other partners are just waiting for Bermuda grass to sprout on their new property just outside of Pittsville so lines can be painted, goals can be installed, and the Mid-Atlantic Youth Sportsplex, MAYS for short, can officially open up. Barrett said the idea came to him and the others because their kids are involved in youth travel sports.

"Every time we go away, everybody talks about how we should really build something like that at home. And for the last four or five years, we've talked about that. We finally found a piece of property and decided to go for it," Barrett said.

The 60-acre property is located on Morris Road, just off of Route 50, roughly 14 miles from Ocean City, and 11 miles from Salisbury. The property was formerly a church retreat, so there are existing buildings and cabins on the property that will be renovated and put to use once the complex opens up.

The games that will be played at MAYS are field games like soccer, field hockey, and lacrosse. Barrett said Wicomico County already has enough softball fields and they were not looking to compete to bring more softball tournaments. However, tournaments in those other sports will be crucial.

"Tournaments are our base. We really believe that the area needs a facility that can handle a large tournament. We've got the infrastructure with Ocean City and Salisbury," Barrett said.

Barrett said there have already been talks to bring a lacrosse and soccer tournament to the complex. He added that he and his partners have been talking with the tourism departments in both Wicomico and Worcester counties about hosting tournaments and the benefits the new complex could bring.

"I think the size of the tournaments that we'll bring, it will support both counties and then fill lots of hotels and restaurants," Barrett said.

If the renovations and improvements of the property stay on track, the Mid-Atlantic Youth Sportsplex is set to open up on July 1.