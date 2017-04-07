Police: Magnolia Home Invasion Not a Random Act

MAGNOLIA, Del. - Police are investigating a home invasion in Magnolia they say may have targeted the victims.

According to Delaware State Police, on Thursday just after 9 p.m. three men entered a home in the unit block of West Walnut Street through a side door.

Police say one of the suspects, armed with a shotgun, stood at the door, while the other two confronted two 24-year-old men in a bedroom. According to police, the suspects forcefully took cash and marijuana from the victims before all three of them ran away. Police say the victims were not hurt.

The first suspect is described as being between 5-foot-10 and 5-foot-11, 150 to 165 pounds, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and a black mask. The second suspect is described as being between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-11, 250 to 300 pounds, wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt. The third suspect is described as being between 6-feet and 6-foot-3, 170 to 185 pounds, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt and armed with a shotgun.

Through preliminary interviews, troopers say they have determined this was not a random act.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective R. Wright at 302-698-8429. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, online at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”