3 More Flu-Related Deaths Reported in Delaware

DOVER, Del.- The Division of Public Health on Friday said three more Delawareans infected with the flu have died, bringing this season's total to 14, more than doubling the 2015-2016 death total of six.

The most recent death involved a 45-year-old Kent County man who had no known significant underlying medical conditions beyond being ill with the flu. DPH was not able to verify his vaccination status.

The other deaths occurred the last week of March and involved two New Castle County women who passed away from flu-related complications. One was a 53-year-old woman infected with Influenza B, while the other was an 88-year-old woman infected with Influenza A. Both died at local hospitals and had multiple underlying medical conditions, officials said.

DPH said that as of March 25, there were 3,715 laboratory-confirmed cases of flu in Delaware for the 2016-2017 season. Of the 3,715 cases, 1,771 (47.7 percent) infected individuals are from New Castle County, 1,143 (30.8 percent) are from Kent County, and 801 (21.6 percent) are from Sussex County. These numbers reflect lab-confirmed cases and the actual number of illnesses is likely much higher.

“DPH continues to keep its thoughts and prayers with the families who have lost someone from the flu,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “The latest deaths are a somber reminder that flu season is still ongoing and taking precautions and recognizing symptoms of the flu are still as important as ever, even if you are not considered part of a high-risk group. If you’re experiencing flu-like symptoms, you should immediately consult your doctor, especially if you have underlying health conditions.”

For more information on influenza prevention, diagnosis and treatment, call DPH at 800-282-8672 or visit flu.delaware.gov.