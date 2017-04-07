Two Burglaries Reported in Same Dover Neighborhood

DOVER, Del. - Dover Police are investigating two burglaries in the same neighborhood.

Officers say items were taken from two homes in Acorn Farms on Thursday. The incidents occurred in the 100 block of Linden Court and the 100 block of Teak Court between 8 a.m. and 6:35 p.m., according to police.

The suspect(s) forced open rear doors to the vacant homes and stole jewelry, video games and a laptop computer.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.tipsubmit.com or through the Dover Police Department MyPD Mobile App.