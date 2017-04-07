Townsend Man Captured After Escaping Police From Kent County Family Court

DOVER, Del.- Authorities say a 31-year-old Townsend man who escaped custody during an appearance at the Kent County Family Court led police on a chase through Dover before being recaptured.

Delaware Capitol Police said that on Thursday, George Wallace was taken into custody at the Kent County Family Court after the court issued a commitment order for failing to appear. Police said that while in custody, Wallace freed himself from his restraints and fled the courthouse.

Capitol police officers ran after Wallace during which time an officer suffered what was described as serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Police said Wallace was able to get into a vehicle and flee the area. A short time later the vehicle was located by Dover Police where again Wallace took off running before being taken back into custody, according to police.

Delaware Capitol Police charged Wallace with third-degree escape, felony resisting arrest, misdemeanor resisting arrest, criminal mischief, and first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer. He was committed on the original capias and an additional $14,550 cash bond on the new charges.

The officer was taken to an area hospital and was admitted for further treatment.