Wicomico County and the City of Salisbury Sign Fire Service Agreement

SALISBURY, Md.- After years of waiting, a fire service agreement was signed by Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver and Salisbury Mayor Jake Day Friday.

Mayor Jake Day said he could describe this agreement in two words, "sustainable and affordable." He and Bob Culver said that this is something that will last for many years to come.

While the agreement is not perfect, both Wicomico County and the City of Salisbury agree that this is a positive step in the right direction.

"It is also a fair funding formula for taxpayers whether they are inside the municipality or outside the municipality," Mayor Day said.

That formula would allocate 300 thousand dollars to each volunteer fire company outside Salisbury City limits. That number is about 45 thousand dollars higher than what the volunteer companies were previously receiving.

"We finally got what was best for us we knew the area best and I think Jake and I sitting down with a lot of other advisors came up with the right agreement," Bob Culver said.

Mayor Day also said this is not just an achievement for the City and Wicomico County, but also for Company Number One. A fire company that decided to separate from the City of Salisbury and its fire department.

Mayor Day said Company One will stil be able to serve the community, just not out of the department they would like to build on Snow Hill Rd. If they were to serve the community the would be doing so out of the Salisbury Airport where a hanger would be converted into a fire department for them.

Mayor Day said, "It's a little different than they had hoped originally but this is a compromise agreement it's good for everyone it may not be what any of us thought was the perfect solution but it gives them a path to a future."

Further discussion about Company One's name and final territory will happen at the next fire chiefs association meeting later this month.