Caroline County Man Facing Sexual Abuse and Child Porn Charges

MARYDEL, Md.– Maryland State Police say a Caroline County man is facing charges for sexually abusing several children.

Police say Casey Merriman, 19, of Marydel, is charged with five counts each of distribution and possession of child pornography, 2nd-degree sex offense, 3rd-degree sex offense, 4th-degree sex offense, assault, and sexual abuse of a minor. Merriman is currently being held without bond at the Caroline County Detention Center.

The investigation began in October 2016 when Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division investigators, assigned to the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, received a cyber-tip about an Internet user possessing child pornography. The investigation led to the identification of Merriman. Investigators noted the man had recently temporarily moved to Texas and investigators there were contacted to assist on the case.

Police say a search warrant on Merriman’s address in Texas was served and several electronic items were seized. A second search warrant was served on Merriman’s residence in Marydel. According to police, a search of those devices revealed images and videos of child pornography. The computers recovered by investigators during this investigation will be submitted to the Maryland State Police Digital Forensics Lab for analysis.

During the course of the investigation, police discovered Merriman was actively having sexual contact with three children in Maryland, the youngest being eight years of age. Police say Merriman also had inappropriately touched other children in Delaware. Investigators in Texas and Delaware are continuing their investigation and further charges are pending.

Maryland State Police investigators are asking anyone with additional information come forward. Callers may remain anonymous. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack at (410) 822-3101. This investigation is still active and ongoing.