Georgetown Man Arrested in Human Trafficking Investigation

Jorge Arcinieja, 55; Photo Credit: DSPD Jorge Arcinieja, 55; Photo Credit: DSPD

GEORGETOWN, Del. The Human Trafficking Task Force along with the Delaware State Police, the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and the Delaware Department of Justice say a Georgetown man was arrested in connection with human trafficking.

Investigators say on Thursday April 6, 2017, Jorge Arcinieja, 55 of Georgetown was arrested after a lengthy investigation into an alleged prostitution operation being conducted out of a mobile home located at 36 Garden Circle in the County Seat Mobile Home Park.  Upon conducting surveillance on the home, detectives were able to obtain a search warrant on the residence after observing numerous vehicles and men frequent the home for a short period of time.  When detectives and investigators searched the house, Arcinieja attempted to run out of the rear door, but was taken into custody. Police also found a 25-year-old female, who they determined to be from the Dominican Republic; she was found in a bedroom along with various items used in commercial sex trade.

Through the investigation it was determined that the female victim was transported to the Garden Circle location from outside of Delaware and was confined to a bedroom where she was forced to perform illicit acts with men visiting the home.

Jorge Arcinieja was transported back to Troop 4 where he was charged with Human Trafficking – Sexual Servitude, Trafficking an Individual, and Conspiracy 2nd.  He was arraigned at JP2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $250,000.00 cash bond.

Temporary lodging was established for the female victim by the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit.

To protect the integrity of the investigation, information regarding the circumstances surrounding how the female became involved in the operation is being withheld.

