Dorchester County Man Arrested in Zip Mart Fire

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Deputy Maryland State Fire Marshals, in conjunction with the Cambridge Police Department, say a man was arrested for his role in an early morning fire at a convenience store.

Investigators say Gregory Allen Dawson, 46, set the fire around 2:14 am Saturday at the Zip Mart convenience store on the 400 block of High Street in Cambridge. The Rescue Fire Company responded to the one alarm fire after it was called in by a passerby. It took 20 firefighters 15 minutes to control the blaze. Deputy State Fire Marshals say the fire was intentionally set to the exterior of the Zip Mart and that the store was occupied at the time of the incident. Damages to the store are estimated to be $1500.00.

Dawson was charged with Attempted Murder 1st Degree, Arson 1st Degree, Arson 2nd Degree and Reckless Endangerment. He was taken before a Court Commissioner and is currently being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing. If convicted of all charges, he faces a maximum penalty of life in prison for Attempted Murder and 55 years imprisonment and/or $85,000.00 in fines for the remaining charges.