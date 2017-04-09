Maryland Police Bypass Funds For Rape Test Kits

BALTIMORE (AP) - Justice Department records show that Maryland authorities are not taking advantage of federal funding under a nationwide initiative to help states address backlogs of untested rape kits.

A report shows that only Baltimore County applied for federal funding under the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, and its request was rejected.

Maryland has 3,700 untested kits, but that many police agencies say they haven't applied for funds because they do not consider their untested kits to be a backlog.

Among the reasons police said testing was unnecessary were that the suspect's identity was already known, investigators believed the accusation to be false, or the victim chose not to participate in a prosecution.