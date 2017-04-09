Troopers Arrest Dover Man After Fleeing Crash Scene

WOODSIDE, Del. – The Delaware State Police say a Dover man was arrested after he was involved in a traffic crash and fled the scene.

Police say around 1:43 p.m. Saturday as a man was driving a 2005 Toyota Camry southbound on South DuPont Highway, just north of Walnut Shade Road when Andrew C. Edington, 25 of Dover, driving a 1999 Ford F150 pickup truck struck the rear bumper of the Camry. The pickup truck continued southbound after the impact and was followed by the victim and other witnesses. Troopers were able to locate Edington near Plymouth Road just west of US13 and a traffic stop was conducted.

Edington was taken into custody without incident after he reached for a large knife inside the cab of the truck. Police then searched the vehicle and found a .38 caliber revolver hidden behind a broken piece of plastic trim beneath the front console, along with various items of drug paraphernalia. A computer inquiry revealed Edington was prohibited from purchasing or possessing any firearm due to a 2013 drug conviction.

He was transported back to Troop 3 where he was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Collision, Failure to Have Insurance in Possession, Following a Motor Vehicle Too Closely, and Failure to Report a Property Damage Collision. He was arraigned at JP7 and released on $10,800.00 unsecured bond.