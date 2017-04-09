Troopers Arrest Dover Man After Fleeing Crash Scene - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Troopers Arrest Dover Man After Fleeing Crash Scene

Posted: Updated:
Andrew C. Edington; Photo Credit: DSPD Andrew C. Edington; Photo Credit: DSPD

WOODSIDE, Del. – The Delaware State Police say a Dover man was arrested after he was involved in a traffic crash and fled the scene.

Police say around 1:43 p.m. Saturday as a man was driving a 2005 Toyota Camry southbound on South DuPont Highway,  just north of Walnut Shade Road when Andrew C. Edington, 25 of Dover, driving a 1999 Ford F150 pickup truck struck the rear bumper of the Camry.  The pickup truck continued southbound after the impact and was followed by the victim and other witnesses. Troopers were able to locate Edington near Plymouth Road just west of US13 and a traffic stop was conducted.

Edington was taken into custody without incident after he reached for a large knife inside the cab of the truck.  Police then searched the vehicle and found a .38 caliber revolver hidden behind a broken piece of plastic trim beneath the front console, along with various items of drug paraphernalia.  A computer inquiry revealed Edington was prohibited from purchasing or possessing any firearm due to a 2013 drug conviction.

He was transported back to Troop 3 where he was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Collision, Failure to Have Insurance in Possession, Following a Motor Vehicle Too Closely, and Failure to Report a Property Damage Collision.  He was arraigned at JP7 and released on $10,800.00 unsecured bond.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Former Bank Official to Plead Guilty in Loan Fraud Case

    Former Bank Official to Plead Guilty in Loan Fraud Case

    Jul 12, 2017 3:17 AM2017-07-12 07:17:00 GMT
    Wednesday, July 12 2017 3:17 AM EDT2017-07-12 07:17:56 GMT
    A former bank loan officer has agreed to plead guilty in a case involving a Maryland doctor charged with conspiring to commit bank fraud and making false statements on loan applications.More
    A former bank loan officer has agreed to plead guilty in a case involving a Maryland doctor charged with conspiring to commit bank fraud and making false statements on loan applications.More

  • Dogs Displaced From Shelter Crash Up for Adoption in Dover

    Dogs Displaced From Shelter Crash Up for Adoption in Dover

    Jul 11, 2017 8:18 PM2017-07-12 00:18:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 8:18 PM EDT2017-07-12 00:18:20 GMT
    Boris is among the four dogs brought to the Brandywine Valley SPCA's adoption center in Dover.Boris is among the four dogs brought to the Brandywine Valley SPCA's adoption center in Dover.
    DOVER, Del. -- Four dogs displaced after a shelter in New Castle County was shuttered after a car crashed into it and a fire broke out were relocated to Dover for adoption this week.The dogs arrived at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's adoption center in theMore
    DOVER, Del. -- Four dogs displaced after a shelter in New Castle County was shuttered after a car crashed into it and a fire broke out were relocated to Dover for adoption this week.The dogs arrived at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's adoption center in theMore

  • Bonnie and Clyde Burglars in Lincoln Arrested

    Bonnie and Clyde Burglars in Lincoln Arrested

    Jul 11, 2017 10:35 PM2017-07-12 02:35:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-07-12 02:41:40 GMT
    Christopher Malvas and Cheryl BraceyChristopher Malvas and Cheryl Bracey
    Delaware State Police Criminal Investigators arrested a boyfriend and girlfriend for burglaries in the Lincoln area.More
    Delaware State Police Criminal Investigators arrested a boyfriend and girlfriend for burglaries in the Lincoln area.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Bonnie and Clyde Burglars in Lincoln Arrested

    Bonnie and Clyde Burglars in Lincoln Arrested

    Jul 11, 2017 10:35 PM2017-07-12 02:35:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-07-12 02:41:40 GMT
    Christopher Malvas and Cheryl BraceyChristopher Malvas and Cheryl Bracey
    Delaware State Police Criminal Investigators arrested a boyfriend and girlfriend for burglaries in the Lincoln area.More
    Delaware State Police Criminal Investigators arrested a boyfriend and girlfriend for burglaries in the Lincoln area.More

  • Elaborate Dine and Dash Caught on Camera

    Elaborate Dine and Dash Caught on Camera

    Jul 11, 2017 6:41 PM2017-07-11 22:41:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 6:41 PM EDT2017-07-11 22:41:19 GMT
    Surveillance footage captures man who dines and dashes at Hooter's in West Ocean City (Photo: Hooter's)Surveillance footage captures man who dines and dashes at Hooter's in West Ocean City (Photo: Hooter's)
    WEST OCEAN CITY, Md.-- A local Hooter's is the latest victim of a dine and dash crime. The elaborate scheme was pulled off by a man using a decoy cell phone.The restaurant says that the man ordered drinks and food, racking up a $70 tab, for his roughltyMore
    WEST OCEAN CITY, Md.-- A local Hooter's is the latest victim of a dine and dash crime. The elaborate scheme was pulled off by a man using a decoy cell phone.The restaurant says that the man ordered drinks and food, racking up a $70 tab, for his roughltyMore

  • Seaford Grotto Pizza Employees, Customers Catch Robbery Suspect

    Seaford Grotto's Employees, Customers Catch Robbery Suspect

    Jul 11, 2017 11:15 AM2017-07-11 15:15:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:23 AM EDT2017-07-11 15:23:57 GMT
    Michael J. DormanMichael J. Dorman
    A man accused of robbing Grotto Pizza in Seaford didn't get very far after being stopped in his tracks by the restaurant's employees and customers.More
    A man accused of robbing Grotto Pizza in Seaford didn't get very far after being stopped in his tracks by the restaurant's employees and customers.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices