Carney Continues Conversations On Budget Challenge

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Democratic Gov. John Carney is continuing a series of community meetings to talk to Delawareans about the state's budget challenges.

Carney is scheduled to join Republican state Rep. Lyndon Yearick for a "budget reset" community conversation Monday evening in Camden.

A similar community meeting is scheduled for Tuesday morning in Middletown with Republican Rep. Kevin Hensley.

Carney has proposed a mix of tax increases and spending cuts to balance a budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.

Administration officials say there is an estimated $385 million shortfall between expected revenue and expected expenses for fiscal 2018, based on current year funding.

Carney's proposed $4.09 billion operating budget represents an increase of about one-third of a percent over the current budget.