Updated: Police ID Man Killed After Being Hit by Car in Felton

FELTON, Del.- Authorities have released the name of man who died after he was struck by a car on US13 in Felton early Monday morning.

Delaware State Police identified the victim as John A. Miller, 50, of Felton.

Police said the incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. as a 2000 Volkswagen Golf was traveling northbound on US13 just north of Memorial Avenue. According to police, Miller was walking northbound in the right lane of the highway when he was struck by the front right bumper of the Volkswagen. Miller was thrown onto the hood and into the windshield before rolling off the right side and onto the roadway, police said. The Volkswagen was able to come to a controlled stop on the right shoulder immediately after the collision.

Troopers said Miller, who was dressed in dark clothing and was not wearing any type of reflective clothing and not carrying a flashlight, was pronounced dead at the scene by Kent County Paramedics.

The driver of the Volkswagen was properly restrained and uninjured in the crash, according to police.

The DSP Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing its investigation into this incident. The area of the collision is unlit and there were no crosswalks present. Speed and alcohol involvement on the driver does not appear to be a factor in this crash, police said. Investigators also said there is no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement on behalf of Miller at this time.

US13 northbound in the area of the incident was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.