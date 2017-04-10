Delaware Lawmakers Seek to Expand Definition of Agritourism - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Lawmakers Seek to Expand Definition of Agritourism

DOVER, Del. (AP)- State lawmakers are seeking to promote agritourism in Delaware by expanding the definition of the word.
    
State law defines agritourism activity as any activity that allows members of the general public to view or enjoy rural activities, such as farming, boating, picnicking and hiking.
    
A bill introduced last week expands the list of agritourism activities to include microbreweries, distilleries, rural weddings, farm-oriented miniature golf, petting zoos, mazes, rodeos and other events and attractions.
    
State law allows agritourism activities on farms of 10 or more acres, subject to the provisions adopted for each county.
    
The proposed legislation deletes existing language that prohibits agritourism activities on lands that are subject to the Agricultural Lands Preservation and Forestland Preservation programs.
    
The bill has been assigned to the House Agriculture Committee.

