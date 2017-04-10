Baltimore Man Suspected in Stabbing Arrested in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Baltimore man wanted in connection with a stabbing that happened in 2014 has been found and arrested in Cambridge.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy assisted U.S. Marshals on April 4 in arresting 37-year-old Omar Parrine who was staying with a friend on Noble Street in Cambridge.

Parrine was wanted by Baltimore City Police in regards to a stabbing that happened on September 9, 2014.

Parrine was arrested and charged with first degree assault, second degree assault, reckless endangerment and wearing and carrying a deadly weapon with Intent to injure.