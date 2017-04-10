Building Fire at Duke's Lumber Causes $200K in Damage - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Building Fire at Duke's Lumber Causes $200K in Damage

Monday morning's fire scene at Dukes Lumber Co. (Photo: WBOC) Monday morning's fire scene at Dukes Lumber Co. (Photo: WBOC)

LAUREL, Del.- Authorities say a Monday morning fire at Duke's Lumber Co. in Laurel caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to a workshop and its contents. 

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office said the blaze, reported at approximately 6:42 a.m., occurred at the business, located on the 25000 block
of Dukes Lumber Road.

The Laurel Fire Department, assisted by the Blades, Seaford, Georgetown, Delmar, and Sharptown, Md. fire companies, arrived on the scene to find a 40 foot by 50-foot workshop belong to Dukes Lumber well involved in fire. 

The structure was occupied at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported.

The fire was placed under control at approximately 7:42 a.m. and units cleared the scene less than an hour later. 

State fire investigators completed their investigation and determined that the fire was caused when sparks from welding, ignited a waste oil pan. \

The fire caused severe damage to the building and several pieces of equipment, according to investigators. 

