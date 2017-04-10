Testimony Ends in Trial Over Deadly School Bathroom Fight - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Testimony Ends in Trial Over Deadly School Bathroom Fight

Amy Joyner-Francis died in April 2016 following a fight at her high school. She was 16. (Photo credit: Family photo) Amy Joyner-Francis died in April 2016 following a fight at her high school. She was 16. (Photo credit: Family photo)

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- Testimony has wrapped up in the trial of three girls charged in a school bathroom fight that left a 16-year-old Delaware girl dead.
    
A pediatric cardiologist called as the last witness testified Monday that Amy Joyner-Francis of Wilmington suffered from a rare heart condition that had gone undetected by her doctors, and that her death after a fight at Howard High School of Technology in April 2016 was unforeseeable.
    
An autopsy found that Joyner-Francis died of sudden cardiac death, aggravated by physical and emotional stress from the fight.
    
A 17-year-old charged with criminally negligent homicide, and two others charged with conspiracy, are being tried as juveniles.
    
All three told the judge Monday that they had elected not to testify.
    
Closing arguments in the non-jury trial are set for Tuesday afternoon.

