Salisbury Councilwoman April Jackson Apologizes for Controversial Facebook Post

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury Councilwoman April Jackson made a formal apology during Monday night’s city council meet following a controversial Facebook post made last week.

Salisbury City Councilwoman April Jackson took to Facebook last week and posted a what many are calling an offensive comment. Jackson's comment read "Ya'lls President is RETARDED... He's far pass the Holly Center."

Since Jackson's post people have continued to express their disappoint with her words and some have even started a petition on change.org demanding that Jackson resigns.

As of Monday afternoon, the petition had racked up over 200 signatures in just a couple of days.

President of the Salisbury City Council Jack Heath posted to his Facebook page early Monday morning a statement which read, "When I read the comment I was both angry and disgusted...I firmly believe that Councilwoman Jackson owes an apology to these individuals and their families."

Chris Raynor of Salisbury said "It sounds like to me she needs to be a former councilwoman not a current councilwoman."

On Monday night, Jackson took the podium and read a written apology, which said in part, “"I pray that you accept my apologies and allow ourselves to go back to our daily walk in life. I deeply apologize from my heart. I regret ever making that comment… My emotions were running high as a result of the air strikes on Syria taking place. (Being) frustrated and concerned about all the deaths being caused, I lashed out on my personal facebook page.”

Jackson went on to say she believes her post was taken out of context.

