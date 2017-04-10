Dorchester County Man Sentenced for Arson - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dorchester County Man Sentenced for Arson

Posted: Updated:
Christopher Whittle, 58, Dorchester County Christopher Whittle, 58, Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. - A Dorchester County man has been sentenced in connection to a March 2016 arson.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Officer, 58-year-old Christopher  Whittle was sentenced to 20 years with all but five years suspended. In addition, he must serve five years supervised probation to coincide with a drug, alcohol and mental health treatment program.  

The original incident occurred on March 18, 2016 and involved the intentional burning of a 12' x 12' wood framed shed on Taylors Island Road in Madison.  

Investigators say the fire caused an estimated $2,500 in damage to the structure and contents.  No injuries were reported during the incident.  Whittle was charged with 2nd Degree Arson, 2nd Degree Malicious Burning and Malicious Destruction of property.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Delmarva Power Encourages Peak Savings Thursday

    Delmarva Power Encourages Peak Savings Thursday

    Jul 13, 2017 12:22 AM2017-07-13 04:22:00 GMT
    Thursday, July 13 2017 12:22 AM EDT2017-07-13 04:22:19 GMT
    Delmarva Power is preparing for summer hurricane season.Delmarva Power is preparing for summer hurricane season.
    Maryland and Delaware- Delmarva Power customers can save money and energy Thursday by reducing their electric use between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.As Delmarva gets hotter and hotter this week the demand for electricity grows. Thursday is expected to be inMore
    Maryland and Delaware- Delmarva Power customers can save money and energy Thursday by reducing their electric use between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.As Delmarva gets hotter and hotter this week the demand for electricity grows. Thursday is expected to be inMore

  • Rehoboth Beach Builds Temporary Walkway for Construction

    Rehoboth Beach Builds Temporary Walkway for Construction

    Jul 13, 2017 12:09 AM2017-07-13 04:09:00 GMT
    Thursday, July 13 2017 12:09 AM EDT2017-07-13 04:09:31 GMT
    REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The City of Rehoboth is installing a temporary walkway in front of City Hall this summer on Rehoboth Avenue. From July 17 through August 12 a walkway will give people access to the north side of the street while construction anMore
    REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The City of Rehoboth is installing a temporary walkway in front of City Hall this summer on Rehoboth Avenue. From July 17 through August 12 a walkway will give people access to the north side of the street while construction anMore

  • Hot Temps in Kent County Don't Slow Outdoor Workers

    Hot Temps in Kent County Don't Slow Outdoor Workers

    Jul 12, 2017 8:03 PM2017-07-13 00:03:00 GMT
    Wednesday, July 12 2017 8:03 PM EDT2017-07-13 00:03:01 GMT
    Stephen Loera, owner of the Corn Exchange, shows how hot it is inside his grill behind the business' tent at the Capital City Farmers Market in Dover. (Tom Lehman/WBOC)Stephen Loera, owner of the Corn Exchange, shows how hot it is inside his grill behind the business' tent at the Capital City Farmers Market in Dover. (Tom Lehman/WBOC)
    DOVER, Del. -- Hot temperatures on Wednesday in Kent County made for difficult outdoor working conditions as heat pounded the area during daytime hours.Workers with BB Construction on the job at Chris Episcopal Church in Dover were given plenty of waterMore
    DOVER, Del. -- Hot temperatures on Wednesday in Kent County made for difficult outdoor working conditions as heat pounded the area during daytime hours.Workers with BB Construction on the job at Chris Episcopal Church in Dover were given plenty of waterMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two Men Arrested for Drug Charges in Dover

    Two Men Arrested for Drug Charges in Dover

    Jul 12, 2017 1:04 PM2017-07-12 17:04:00 GMT
    Wednesday, July 12 2017 1:25 PM EDT2017-07-12 17:25:50 GMT
    Dover police and Delaware Probation and Parole on Tuesday afternoon arrested two men on drug-related charges on the 200 block of West Reed Street.More
    Dover police and Delaware Probation and Parole on Tuesday afternoon arrested two men on drug-related charges on the 200 block of West Reed Street.More

  • Salisbury Man Convicted of Rape

    Salisbury Man Convicted of Rape

    Jul 12, 2017 3:19 PM2017-07-12 19:19:00 GMT
    Wednesday, July 12 2017 3:36 PM EDT2017-07-12 19:36:05 GMT
    Charles Joseph Griffin, 34; Photo Credit: Office of the State's AttorneyCharles Joseph Griffin, 34; Photo Credit: Office of the State's Attorney
    The Office of the Wicomico State's Attorneys Office says a Salisbury man has been convicted of first-degree rape.More
    The Office of the Wicomico State's Attorneys Office says a Salisbury man has been convicted of first-degree rape.More

  • Ex-mayor of Marydel Sentenced to Prison for Stealing Town Funds

    Ex-mayor of Marydel Sentenced to Prison for Stealing Town Funds

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 11:14 AM EDT2017-07-12 15:14:58 GMT
    Wednesday, July 12 2017 11:33 AM EDT2017-07-12 15:33:50 GMT

    The former mayor of Marydel in Caroline County, Maryland has been sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $61,000 in town funds.

    More

    The former mayor of Marydel in Caroline County, Maryland has been sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $61,000 in town funds.

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Elaborate Dine and Dash Caught on Camera

    Elaborate Dine and Dash Caught on Camera

    A local Hooter's is the latest victim of a dine and dash crime. The elaborate scheme was pulled off by a man using a decoy cell phone.

    The restaurant says that the man ordered drinks and food, racking up a $70 tab, for his roughly two hour stay. According to the bartender, Carlie, who was serving him at the time, he took several smoke breaks and bathroom trips.

    More

    A local Hooter's is the latest victim of a dine and dash crime. The elaborate scheme was pulled off by a man using a decoy cell phone.

    The restaurant says that the man ordered drinks and food, racking up a $70 tab, for his roughly two hour stay. According to the bartender, Carlie, who was serving him at the time, he took several smoke breaks and bathroom trips.

    More

  • Softball Players Ready to Take on the Heat

    Softball Players Ready to Take on the Heat

    Nearly 6,000 softball players and their families reveled in the comfort of the AC at the Wicomico Civic Center, but they won't be for long.

    Starting Thursday morning, the players and their families will be underneath the blazing sun.

    Morgan Biggs and her team play for the Allentown New Jersey Bandits. She says the heat is no sweat to her.

    More

    Nearly 6,000 softball players and their families reveled in the comfort of the AC at the Wicomico Civic Center, but they won't be for long.

    Starting Thursday morning, the players and their families will be underneath the blazing sun.

    Morgan Biggs and her team play for the Allentown New Jersey Bandits. She says the heat is no sweat to her.

    More

  • Sussex County EMS Holds Grand Opening for New Medic Station

    Sussex County EMS Holds Grand Opening for New Medic Station

    Sussex County EMS on Wednesday held a grand opening for its new medic station at 19255 Plantation Road in Rehoboth Beach. 

    The 5,000-square-foot building, which is nearly twice the space of its predecessor, includes 2,000-square-feet for office and living space and an additional 3,000-square-feet for ambulance bays. The facility also serves as an office for a supervisor and training facility for new medics.

    More

    Sussex County EMS on Wednesday held a grand opening for its new medic station at 19255 Plantation Road in Rehoboth Beach. 

    The 5,000-square-foot building, which is nearly twice the space of its predecessor, includes 2,000-square-feet for office and living space and an additional 3,000-square-feet for ambulance bays. The facility also serves as an office for a supervisor and training facility for new medics.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices