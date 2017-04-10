Dorchester County Man Sentenced for Arson

DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. - A Dorchester County man has been sentenced in connection to a March 2016 arson.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Officer, 58-year-old Christopher Whittle was sentenced to 20 years with all but five years suspended. In addition, he must serve five years supervised probation to coincide with a drug, alcohol and mental health treatment program.

The original incident occurred on March 18, 2016 and involved the intentional burning of a 12' x 12' wood framed shed on Taylors Island Road in Madison.

Investigators say the fire caused an estimated $2,500 in damage to the structure and contents. No injuries were reported during the incident. Whittle was charged with 2nd Degree Arson, 2nd Degree Malicious Burning and Malicious Destruction of property.