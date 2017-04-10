Dorchester County Man Sentenced for Arson

The former mayor of Marydel in Caroline County, Maryland has been sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $61,000 in town funds.More
A local Hooter's is the latest victim of a dine and dash crime. The elaborate scheme was pulled off by a man using a decoy cell phone.
The restaurant says that the man ordered drinks and food, racking up a $70 tab, for his roughly two hour stay. According to the bartender, Carlie, who was serving him at the time, he took several smoke breaks and bathroom trips.
Nearly 6,000 softball players and their families reveled in the comfort of the AC at the Wicomico Civic Center, but they won't be for long.
Starting Thursday morning, the players and their families will be underneath the blazing sun.
Morgan Biggs and her team play for the Allentown New Jersey Bandits. She says the heat is no sweat to her.
Sussex County EMS on Wednesday held a grand opening for its new medic station at 19255 Plantation Road in Rehoboth Beach.
The 5,000-square-foot building, which is nearly twice the space of its predecessor, includes 2,000-square-feet for office and living space and an additional 3,000-square-feet for ambulance bays. The facility also serves as an office for a supervisor and training facility for new medics.
