Electrical Wire Stolen From Milford Construction Site

MILFORD, Del.- Police in Milford are investigating a burglary at a home that is still under construction.

Police were called to the 8000 block of Knotts Court for a report of a burglary on April 3. Police say the investigation revealed an unknown suspect entered the construction site and removed electrical wire. Police say the suspect also caused damage to the interior of the structure during this incident.

Milford Police urge anyone with information about this incident to call 302-422-8081 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. Tips can also be submitted online at MilfordPoliceDE.org/tips/.