Maryland's Lawmakers Cap Session Aimed Against President Trump - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland's Lawmakers Cap Session Aimed Against President Trump

Posted: Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland's Democrat-controlled General Assembly on Monday wrapped up a legislative session that was full of measures in opposition to policies supported by President Donald Trump and the GOP-led Congress.
    
The state passed a package of legislation to address overdoses from opioids, hours before the midnight adjournment. A measure to add up to seven licenses to grow medical marijuana to increase minority ownership of businesses in the state's developing industry failed in the final minutes.
    
Opposition to proposed policies of the Republican president 30 miles away was a dominant theme of the session from beginning to end. One Republican said Democrats were suffering from a "Trumpertantrum," frustration that Trump is president. Other Republicans say Maryland Democrats have wandered away from their responsibilities at home to play politics with issues in Washington.
    
During its 90-day session, Democrats passed legislation aimed at protecting health care from cuts in Washington, thwarting school privatization and protecting the environment.
    
Maryland Democrats played defense on multiple fronts from early on this session in reaction to Trump. They've also been on the offense in a year before state elections, working to link popular Republican Gov. Larry Hogan to a Republican president who only received 34 percent of the vote in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1.
    
The Senate moved swiftly to add another bill to the list: an internet privacy protection measure, but a House panel on Monday killed the bill, which was in response to a vote in Congress to repeal regulations that would have required internet providers to obtain their customers' consent before collecting their personal information. Overall, Democrats said they took steps to try to help protect progressive values.
    
"Certainly, we don't see Maryland values coming out of the U.S. Congress or coming out of the White House," said Del. Bill Frick, a Montgomery County Democrat. "You did see Maryland values coming out of the statehouse and the state Senate."
    
Sen. Stephen Waugh, a St. Mary's County Republican who voted against the internet privacy bill, described it as a measure of "zero efficacy, as far as changing anything real for anybody."
    
"It is nothing more than a Trumpertantrum," Waugh said, adding that he believes its biggest impact would have been to prompt large internet companies to stay away from Maryland.
    
Hogan, who did not support Trump in November, said he's focused on improving the state, particularly its business climate, and fighting opioid addiction. Despite the Trump-related measures, Hogan pointed to some successful efforts at bipartisanship. He noted passage of an ethics reform bill he put forward, a measure that comes during a session that has been marked by corruption charges against lawmakers at the session's beginning and as recently as Friday.
    
Hogan also won passage in the session's last hour of a measure aimed at attracting manufacturing jobs to the state with tax incentives.
    
The General Assembly moved ahead with legislation to battle rising deaths from opioid addiction, another area where the governor and lawmakers found bipartisan ground.
    
"We had a few heated moments here and there on some different topics and, you know, some rhetoric, but the reality was that we worked across the aisle and got things done for the people of Maryland," Hogan told reporters Monday afternoon.
    
Early in the session, Democrats approved a resolution to empower the attorney general to sue the federal government without the governor's permission. Weeks later, they passed a bill to allocate an extra $1 million a year in future budgets to help pay expenses to do that.
    
Maryland also became the first state in the nation to enact legislation to compensate for possible future federal cuts to Planned Parenthood.
    
House and Senate Democrats were divided on another issue related to Trump: immigration.
    
The House voted for a bill to prevent authorities from stopping or detaining people solely to ask about their immigration status. The House also sought to block corrections officials from holding arrestees in jail without a court order, simply because federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have sent a request to hold someone. The Senate rejected that part of the measure. Neither provision passed.
 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two Men Arrested for Drug Charges in Dover

    Two Men Arrested for Drug Charges in Dover

    Jul 12, 2017 1:04 PM2017-07-12 17:04:00 GMT
    Wednesday, July 12 2017 1:25 PM EDT2017-07-12 17:25:50 GMT
    Dover police and Delaware Probation and Parole on Tuesday afternoon arrested two men on drug-related charges on the 200 block of West Reed Street.More
    Dover police and Delaware Probation and Parole on Tuesday afternoon arrested two men on drug-related charges on the 200 block of West Reed Street.More

  • Salisbury Man Convicted of Rape

    Salisbury Man Convicted of Rape

    Jul 12, 2017 3:19 PM2017-07-12 19:19:00 GMT
    Wednesday, July 12 2017 3:36 PM EDT2017-07-12 19:36:05 GMT
    Charles Joseph Griffin, 34; Photo Credit: Office of the State's AttorneyCharles Joseph Griffin, 34; Photo Credit: Office of the State's Attorney
    The Office of the Wicomico State's Attorneys Office says a Salisbury man has been convicted of first-degree rape.More
    The Office of the Wicomico State's Attorneys Office says a Salisbury man has been convicted of first-degree rape.More

  • Ex-mayor of Marydel Sentenced to Prison for Stealing Town Funds

    Ex-mayor of Marydel Sentenced to Prison for Stealing Town Funds

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 11:14 AM EDT2017-07-12 15:14:58 GMT
    Wednesday, July 12 2017 11:33 AM EDT2017-07-12 15:33:50 GMT

    The former mayor of Marydel in Caroline County, Maryland has been sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $61,000 in town funds.

    More

    The former mayor of Marydel in Caroline County, Maryland has been sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $61,000 in town funds.

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Elaborate Dine and Dash Caught on Camera

    Elaborate Dine and Dash Caught on Camera

    A local Hooter's is the latest victim of a dine and dash crime. The elaborate scheme was pulled off by a man using a decoy cell phone.

    The restaurant says that the man ordered drinks and food, racking up a $70 tab, for his roughly two hour stay. According to the bartender, Carlie, who was serving him at the time, he took several smoke breaks and bathroom trips.

    More

    A local Hooter's is the latest victim of a dine and dash crime. The elaborate scheme was pulled off by a man using a decoy cell phone.

    The restaurant says that the man ordered drinks and food, racking up a $70 tab, for his roughly two hour stay. According to the bartender, Carlie, who was serving him at the time, he took several smoke breaks and bathroom trips.

    More

  • Softball Players Ready to Take on the Heat

    Softball Players Ready to Take on the Heat

    Nearly 6,000 softball players and their families reveled in the comfort of the AC at the Wicomico Civic Center, but they won't be for long.

    Starting Thursday morning, the players and their families will be underneath the blazing sun.

    Morgan Biggs and her team play for the Allentown New Jersey Bandits. She says the heat is no sweat to her.

    More

    Nearly 6,000 softball players and their families reveled in the comfort of the AC at the Wicomico Civic Center, but they won't be for long.

    Starting Thursday morning, the players and their families will be underneath the blazing sun.

    Morgan Biggs and her team play for the Allentown New Jersey Bandits. She says the heat is no sweat to her.

    More

  • Sussex County EMS Holds Grand Opening for New Medic Station

    Sussex County EMS Holds Grand Opening for New Medic Station

    Sussex County EMS on Wednesday held a grand opening for its new medic station at 19255 Plantation Road in Rehoboth Beach. 

    The 5,000-square-foot building, which is nearly twice the space of its predecessor, includes 2,000-square-feet for office and living space and an additional 3,000-square-feet for ambulance bays. The facility also serves as an office for a supervisor and training facility for new medics.

    More

    Sussex County EMS on Wednesday held a grand opening for its new medic station at 19255 Plantation Road in Rehoboth Beach. 

    The 5,000-square-foot building, which is nearly twice the space of its predecessor, includes 2,000-square-feet for office and living space and an additional 3,000-square-feet for ambulance bays. The facility also serves as an office for a supervisor and training facility for new medics.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices