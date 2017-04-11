Careless Smoking Blamed for Queen Anne's County Fire

CENTREVILLE, Del.- Authorities are blaming careless smoking for causing a late Monday afternoon fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Queen Anne's County.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. at a two story historic farmhouse located at 3017 Price Station Road in Centreville.

It took 30 firefighters from the Church Hill Volunteer Fire Company approximately 40 minutes to get the blaze under coontrol.

The fire caused an estimated $5,000 in damage to the structure and another $500 in damage to its contents. There were no reported injuries.

Investigators said the fire started on the roof of a porch overhang and was caused by the careless use and/or disposal of smoking materials.