Maryland Soldier Fighting Militants in Afghanistan Dies - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Soldier Fighting Militants in Afghanistan Dies

Posted: Updated:
This photo provided by the US Army shows Staff Sgt. Mark De Alencar, who was killed Saturday, April 8, 2017, in combat in Afghanistan. (US Army via AP) This photo provided by the US Army shows Staff Sgt. Mark De Alencar, who was killed Saturday, April 8, 2017, in combat in Afghanistan. (US Army via AP)

BALTIMORE (AP)- The Pentagon has identified the soldier who was killed over the weekend while conducting an operation against Islamic State militants in Afghanistan.

Military officials said in a news release Monday that 37-year-old Staff Sgt. Mark De Alencar of Edgewood, Maryland, died Saturday of wounds sustained when his unit encountered enemy small arms fire in Afghanistan's Nangarhar Province.

De Alencar was assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

De Alencar's remains will be returned Monday evening to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.
 

