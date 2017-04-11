Airport Road in Milford to Undergo Major Repairs

MILFORD, Del. - Airport Road in Milford is about to be rehabilitated.

The city is set to close portions of the thoroughfare so they can repair the pavement base, improve drainage and then put a fresh coat of asphalt on top of the entire roadway. The project will require the city excavate 1.4 miles of the road, between U.S. 113 and Route 15. Milford Public Works Director Mark Whitfield says the project has been needed for years.

"The roadway is in pretty bad shape," he said. "If you take a look at the various sections, we have failures particularly on the edges of the roadway."

Whitfield said the project will cost $2.4 million and to speed up the work, they will close entire sections of the road in five different phases.

"We really looked at doing a partial closure and leaving one lane of traffic open, however this roadway takes about 20,000 cars a day, " he said. "We figured with about a five-minute stoppage we'd have traffic backed up both on Canterbury Road and 113. Most people like to keep moving so giving people detours and how to get around it we felt was the most expeditious way to do this project."

The first of those phases is between Delaware Veterans Boulevard and Bowman Road. Whitfield said the project is set to begin May 15 and end Oct. 27. Whitfield said if they had kept one lane of traffic open during construction, it would've cost an additional $200,000 and two more months of work.

Mayor Bryan Shupe said the project will affect many homes and businesses on Airport Road, but people have been supportive.

"It's been needed before I became mayor, so [businesses there] are very excited to get it done," Shupe said. "They understand it's going to take five months-- it's not just paving, it's excavating and building a new road. So they understand they challenges but they are happy it's being done."

Shupe said people are free to call his office or the Milford City Manager to get more details on the project, or go to the City of Milford's website.

Bids on the project will be accepted on Thursday. Once a contractor is accepted, the city says the contractor will post an updated construction schedule every two weeks.

Detours for each phase of the project are listed below: