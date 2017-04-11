Correctional Officer Stabbed by Inmate in Western Maryland - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Correctional Officer Stabbed by Inmate in Western Maryland

CRESAPTOWN, Md. (AP) - Authorities say an inmate stabbed a correctional officer at a maximum-security prison in western Maryland.
    
The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said in a statement that the officer stabbed Monday at North Branch Correctional Institution in Cresaptown is in stable condition.
    
Officials say 50-year-old officer James Vinci, who has been with the department 17 years, was stabbed in the upper body and neck and flown to a Baltimore hospital. They say an inmate was apprehended and a weapon was recovered.
    
Department spokesman Gerard Shields said Tuesday that the inmate has not been charged. He says investigators are interviewing witnesses and reviewing videotape of the assault.

